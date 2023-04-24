Forsta AP Fonden Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 952.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FLT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.21.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $216.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $259.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.36 and a 200-day moving average of $195.39.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies



FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

