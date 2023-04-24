Forsta AP Fonden Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 635.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,282,000 after buying an additional 370,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $24,982,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Price Performance

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $115.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.39. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $121.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

