Forsta AP Fonden Has $2.53 Million Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 12.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Sun Communities by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $139.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.79 and a 200-day moving average of $141.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $190.57.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.88%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.