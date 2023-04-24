Forsta AP Fonden Has $2.57 Million Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 217.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $56,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in MarketAxess by 32.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in MarketAxess by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,854 shares of company stock valued at $659,844 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MKTX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $327.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $359.71 and its 200-day moving average is $310.77. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.80. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

