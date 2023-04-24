Forsta AP Fonden Has $2.57 Million Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 217.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in MarketAxess by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.30.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,854 shares of company stock valued at $659,844 in the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $327.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $359.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.77. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $399.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.80.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.31%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

