Forsta AP Fonden Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 125.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 204,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 81,117 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Price Performance

WestRock stock opened at $30.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average is $33.65. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Argus lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

