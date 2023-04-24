Forsta AP Fonden Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE:WRK opened at $30.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.