Forsta AP Fonden Has $2.67 Million Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in BILL were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BILL by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the first quarter valued at $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BILL by 20.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BILL by 31.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after buying an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,015 shares of company stock worth $657,697 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on BILL from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BILL from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on BILL from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.08.

Shares of BILL opened at $79.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.96. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $189.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.59 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

