Forsta AP Fonden Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in BILL were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of BILL by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 187,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,567,000 after buying an additional 39,746 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BILL by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in BILL by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BILL from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on BILL from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on BILL in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of BILL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.08.
Insider Activity
BILL Price Performance
Shares of BILL opened at $79.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.83 and its 200-day moving average is $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.96. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $189.97.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.59 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. Equities analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.
BILL Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
