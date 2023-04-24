Forsta AP Fonden Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Henry Schein by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSIC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

HSIC opened at $84.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $90.11.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

