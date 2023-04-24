Forsta AP Fonden Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Henry Schein by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Henry Schein by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $84.65 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $90.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.