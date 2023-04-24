Forsta AP Fonden Has $2.89 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 10,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 71.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Price Performance

UDR stock opened at $41.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.42. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $59.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 166.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

UDR Increases Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 672.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.66.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.