Forsta AP Fonden Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,113,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,654,000 after buying an additional 946,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UDR by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after buying an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 0.8% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,272,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,624,000 after buying an additional 48,879 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,554,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,924,000 after buying an additional 195,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of UDR by 32.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,264,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,178,000 after buying an additional 806,728 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.66.

UDR stock opened at $41.53 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $59.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 672.00%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

