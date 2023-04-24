Forsta AP Fonden Has $294,000 Stock Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 118.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in FirstService were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in FirstService by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in FirstService by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FirstService by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstService alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on FirstService from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

FirstService Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FSV opened at $146.09 on Monday. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $112.44 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.08.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.97%.

About FirstService

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.