Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox stock opened at $40.70 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.80.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,248,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,235,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $120,287.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,248,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,235,904.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 631,047 shares of company stock valued at $24,120,328. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

