Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WFG opened at $75.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average is $76.29. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $67.45 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.97.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.24). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

