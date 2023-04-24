Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BRO opened at $61.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $70.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.02.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

