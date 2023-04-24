Forsta AP Fonden Invests $2.35 Million in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 34,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,614,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,425,000 after purchasing an additional 74,727 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Wolfspeed by 2.5% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,174,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 381.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,011,000 after acquiring an additional 889,032 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 848,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,694,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 646,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,828,000 after purchasing an additional 330,582 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WOLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.88.

Wolfspeed Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $59.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.97. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

