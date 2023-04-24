Forsta AP Fonden Invests $2.98 Million in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 43,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after acquiring an additional 458,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after acquiring an additional 45,745 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ares Management by 5.0% during the third quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,987,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,031,000 after acquiring an additional 188,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ares Management by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,915,000 after acquiring an additional 26,436 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,712,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,409,116 shares of company stock worth $36,519,451 and sold 5,121,973 shares worth $154,478,492. Corporate insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ares Management Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.78.

ARES stock opened at $86.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.69. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 362.35%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Articles

