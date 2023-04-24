Forsta AP Fonden Invests $3.14 Million in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.
BURL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.
Shares of BURL stock opened at $191.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.87 and a 200 day moving average of $191.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $239.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.
