Forsta AP Fonden Invests $3.14 Million in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BURL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Trading Up 2.1 %

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $191.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.87 and a 200 day moving average of $191.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $239.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.