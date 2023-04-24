Forsta AP Fonden Invests $754,000 in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,274,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,326,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,228,662,000 after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,657,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,014,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,088,000 after acquiring an additional 762,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TECH. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 1.7 %

Bio-Techne stock opened at $83.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average of $80.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $102.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $271.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.98 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 15.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.