Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,048 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG opened at $34.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.84%.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

See Also

