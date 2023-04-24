Forsta AP Fonden Makes New $372,000 Investment in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 49,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth $77,000.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

MasterBrand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MBC opened at $7.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.58. MasterBrand, Inc. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.02.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.