Forsta AP Fonden Makes New $754,000 Investment in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Bio-Techne by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 312.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 70,259 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Bio-Techne by 486.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 703.0% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $83.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day moving average is $80.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $102.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $271.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.36.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

