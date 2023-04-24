Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 1,000 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,315,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,490,437,000 after purchasing an additional 100,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,334,940,000 after acquiring an additional 363,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $583,126,000 after purchasing an additional 167,704 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 571,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $160,223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,268,000 after purchasing an additional 58,048 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE CSL opened at $218.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

