Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 112,300 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 101.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 112,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Plug Power by 310.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,456,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,081 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 184.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,613,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,008,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,328,000 after acquiring an additional 826,142 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,757,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,003,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,071,588,000 after purchasing an additional 712,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Plug Power from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Plug Power Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 103.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $220.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.