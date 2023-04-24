Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 1,400 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $373.39 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $425.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $560,598.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,548.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,979 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TYL. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.58.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

