Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 1,800 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $139.62 on Monday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $190.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 187.88%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUI. StockNews.com upgraded Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.