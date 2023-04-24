Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 184,500 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 161.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 298,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 493.8% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNAP. UBS Group downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.72.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $449,069.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,559,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,307,362.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $449,069.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,559,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,307,362.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $9,810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,477,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,101,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,258,323 shares of company stock worth $13,735,115 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $10.01 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $31.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.20% and a negative net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

