Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 4,200 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,263,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,435,000 after buying an additional 971,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,240,000 after buying an additional 736,656 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,031,000 after acquiring an additional 525,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,499,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,570,000 after acquiring an additional 498,351 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

HRL stock opened at $39.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $54.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average is $44.40.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

