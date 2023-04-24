Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 43,000 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 279,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Susquehanna upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.38 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.22.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

