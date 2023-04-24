Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 43,000 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 279,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 275,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 17,037 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 372,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 96,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CCL opened at $9.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.22.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.