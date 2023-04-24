Forsta AP Fonden Purchases New Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 62,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Lincoln National by 2,066.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

Lincoln National Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $20.96 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $67.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.60%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

