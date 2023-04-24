Forsta AP Fonden Purchases New Shares in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DSGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $79.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.37. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $82.02.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

