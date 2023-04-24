Forsta AP Fonden Purchases New Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth approximately $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Paylocity by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCTY. Cowen raised their price objective on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.36.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $193.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.17 and its 200-day moving average is $203.34. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $276.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.78 million. Equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $268,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,755.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $268,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,755.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,324,712.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,242 shares of company stock worth $36,661,532 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

