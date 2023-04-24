Forsta AP Fonden Purchases Shares of 34,100 Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.88.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $59.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.97. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

