Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 73.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Entegris by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entegris Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $73.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.63. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $120.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.30.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.