Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stock Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Futu were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Futu by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,204,000 after purchasing an additional 220,500 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in Futu by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Futu by 564.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 168,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 143,252 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Trading Down 1.6 %

FUTU stock opened at $46.26 on Monday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average is $49.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Futu Company Profile

Several brokerages have weighed in on FUTU. CLSA downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.60 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.52.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

