Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 451,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,698,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,698,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,462 shares of company stock worth $1,980,256. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $8.18 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $12.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

