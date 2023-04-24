Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Essential Utilities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 103,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.0 %

WTRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $43.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.18. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $52.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.97%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.