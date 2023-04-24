Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $34.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 29.84%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

