Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 354,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,208,000 after purchasing an additional 572,884 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 274,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $30.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 47.80%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.