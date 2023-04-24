Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCEP stock opened at $61.78 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.98.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

