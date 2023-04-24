Forsta AP Fonden Sells 1,500 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.00.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV stock opened at $152.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.01. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $162.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

