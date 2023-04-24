Forsta AP Fonden Sells 28,400 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in DoorDash by 184.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 870,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,023,000 after acquiring an additional 563,688 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 68.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 53.3% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 179.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on DoorDash from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.95.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $61.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.51. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $95.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.37.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $7,886,403.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $7,886,403.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $105,510.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 322,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,857,108.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 671,381 shares of company stock worth $38,634,750. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

