Forsta AP Fonden Sells 354,000 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 354,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 131,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 112,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $30.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 47.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.