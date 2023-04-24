Forsta AP Fonden Sells 88,600 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $115.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.38 and its 200 day moving average is $112.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $121.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Featured Articles

