Forsta AP Fonden Trims Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. True Signal LP purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $971,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 240.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 24,136 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Match Group during the third quarter valued at $1,590,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,745,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $34.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.35. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $87.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Match Group from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.85.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

