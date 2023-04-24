Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MAA opened at $150.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.58 and its 200 day moving average is $156.46. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.68 and a 12 month high of $212.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.00%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading

