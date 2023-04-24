Freshpet, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Freshpet in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Grady now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Freshpet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freshpet’s FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FRPT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $65.01 on Monday. Freshpet has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $112.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth $236,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Freshpet by 30.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Freshpet by 60.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

